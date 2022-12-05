 
Meghan and Harry's documentary trailer gets six million views

The highly anticipated trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's upcoming Netflix documentary got six million views within a few days after it was released.

The trailer was shared on Netflix's official YouTube channel on December 1.

Harry & Meghan

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix.

The couple are also planning to release the much-awaited memoir of the Duke of Sussex.

The book titled "Spare" would be released next month.

According to multiple reports, several changes were made to Harry's book after the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth in September.

Their documentary trailer coincided with Prince William and Kate Middleton's visit to the United States.

