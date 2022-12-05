 
Kanye West takes aim at Elon Musk after being suspended by Twitter

Rapper Kanye West on Sunday used his Instagram account to take aim at Elon Musk after his Twitter account was suspended again.

"Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half Chinese? Have you ever seen his pics as a child? Take a Chinese genius and mate them with South African super model and we have an Elon, " he wrote.

"I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30 Elons and he is the first genetic hybrid that stuck..Well let's not forget about Obama.

The rapper wrote, "On Jay Z's birthday, future president of the United States Ye uses Mark Zuckerberg's platform to incite a mass investigation of Elon Musk's childhood photos in the midst of Balenciagagate."


Twitter on Friday suspended the account of Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West again, just two months after it was reinstated, because Elon Musk said the rapper violated the platform's rules prohibiting incitement to violence.

Ye's account showed a notice that it was suspended, after one of his posts had earlier appeared to show a swastika symbol inside a Star of David.

The billionaire owner of Twitter, who calls himself a free speech absolutist, had welcomed the return of the rapper, now known as Ye, to the platform in October.

