Monday Dec 05 2022
Kate Winslet 'blown away' by daughter Mia Threapleton's acting chops

Monday Dec 05, 2022

Kate Winslet 'blown away' by daughter Mia Threapleton's acting chops

Kate Winslet is a proud of daughter Mia Threapleton and her acting chops.

The actress, 47, appeared on BBC One's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg this week, where she opened up about her experience working with her 22-year-old daughter in the new drama, I Am Ruth, per The Daily Mail.

"Actually, I was just so blown away by her," Winslet shared. "I mean, she didn't need my help at all."

Winslet added that her daughter was appreciative of the little tricks of the trade that she had to offer.

"Sometimes I could introduce her to a technical trick here and there. Just little things I picked up along the way, like changing an eye line... Little things like that, that no one teaches you. And she appreciated that stuff."

But when it came to acting, Winslet admitted that her daughter would say, "I'm good," and give it a go on her own. "And there were times when I would say, 'Can I just one...' 'No, no, no, I'm good,' " she added.

In the feature length drama, Winslet plays Ruth, a concerned mother who tries to help her daughter Freya through the pressures of social media and a mental health concern, via People. I Am Ruth is part of the I Am drama anthology for Channel 4, created by filmmaker Dominic Savage, and developed and co-written by both Winslet and Savage.

"...We had the added bonus of knowing how to push each other's buttons, which I can tell you we can do quite well and definitely lent on that resource considerably when we were filming," Winslet said of filming with Threapleton.

Watch the trailer for 'I Am Ruth':

Appearing on ITV's Lorraine earlier in the week, Winslet also admitted that her daughter, whom she shares with ex Jim Threapleton, would even instruct her to "shut up."

"As far as performance, she didn't need me at all," she said. "There are even moments where she'd look at me and go, 'Shut up Mum, let me do it!'"

