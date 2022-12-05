 
entertainment
Monday Dec 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry's Netflix documentary features photo with ex-Chelsy Davy?

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 05, 2022

file footage

The trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, dropped last week to much criticism from fans who took to social media to take down and analyse the many unseen photos featured in it.

As royal enthusiasts continued to watch and study the teaser ahead of the release of the complete series on Netflix, some hawkeyed fans noticed one particular photo of Prince Harry that originally also featured his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy.

According to Hello magazine, the photo in question was reportedly taken in September 2007 at the London Heathrow Airport, where a 22-year-old Prince Harry was present to receive his then-flame Chelsy, who he had been dating for years at that point after meeting in 2004.

Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary features photo with ex-Chelsy Davy?

While the picture used in the Netflix trailer just shows Prince Harry with his hand reaching out in a manner to stop paparazzi from taking his photos, the original photo also showed his other hand covering Chelsy in a protective manner.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s Netflix show is reportedly set to hit the streaming platform as early as December 8, 2022, just about a month before the release of the Duke of Sussex’s memoir Spare. 

