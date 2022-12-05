 
Monday Dec 05 2022
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘path’ of destruction ‘can’t be stopped’

Web Desk

Monday Dec 05, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly ‘walking down a path of destruction’ and ‘no one can stop them’.

Royal columnist Ryan-Mark made these shocking allegations in his brand-new opinion piece for The Daily Star.

It seems the Sussex couple are on a warpath to destroy their family, in this sad public hanging in which all their dirty silk laundry is on show to the world and I couldn't think of anything more mortifying.”

Mr Mark also wrote, “It appears the only things on Megs and Harry's minds are money and fame.

They slam the press for intrusion, yet make a documentary about their lives only when they can control the narrative.

Forget hard work and dedicating your life to service, the exasperating twits can't be bothered with that, instead opting to make millions of dollars nauseatingly ranting on podcasts and TV shows.”

Before concluding he also warned, “one thing is for sure, this callous attack on the Royal Family won't stop and it's likely to get worse.”

“The battle for whose truth is the ‘actual’ truth will endure in the media until someone retreats. I hope the Royal Family perseveres as this horrid couple in the US will do anything for fame and cash, even if it burns the royal institution to the ground.”

