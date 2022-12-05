King Charles takes control of Buckingham Palace race row with surprise move

King Charles has invited Ngozi Fulani to the Buckingham Palace to discuss her racism allegations against top aide

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have reported invited Ngozi Fulani to meet them at Buckingham Palace days after she kicked off a fiery race row by accusing a top Palace aide of making racist remarks towards her.

Last week, following an even at Buckingham Palace, Fulani triggered a storm when she took to social media to claim that Lady Susan Hussey, Prince William’s godmother, had repeatedly asked her ‘where she came from’.

In light of the allegations, Lady Hussey swiftly resigned with Buckingham Palace issuing an official statement saying that her remarks were ‘not acceptable and deeply regrettable’.

Now, Palace insiders have revealed to The Mail on Sunday that King Charles and Camilla personally extended an invite to Fulani to address her earlier visit to the Buckingham Palace and to discuss and sort out the race row.

This comes after Fulani appeared on Good Morning Britain last week to share that she would be ‘happy to have that conversation’ with the Royals and that she was hopeful of ‘positive results’.