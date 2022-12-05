 
Kate Middleton seen ‘taking control’ at Earthshot Prize Awards

Kate Middleton turned heads with her gorgeous appearance at the Earthshot Prize in Boston however a body language expert also pointed out that the Duchess was “taking control”.

Speaking with Express, Judi James said: “William and Kate seem to be mirroring each other more than ever before here and this sends out an emphatic message of loyalty, unity and like-minded thinking.”

She added, “When they do stand or move independently it’s very much Kate taking control, looking both confident and supportive of her husband.”

Judi further noted that the Princess of Wales was “throwing the flattering eye-glances at William but since then the compliment has been returned” and she became the centre of attention “talking and using the hand gesticulations, while William gazes at her with a facial expression of love and pride.”

“Kate is always something of a show-stopper on glamorous and more formal outings like this and William clearly loves to admire her more elegant A-list looks,” Judi added.

