Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Doctor G' to release on OTT on THIS date

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' is running successfully in theatres

Ayushmann Khurrana’s comedy-drama film Doctor G is all set to release on Netflix on December 11, 2022.

Netflix India announced the date on its official social media page; they wrote: “Doctors too have problems that they can’t find a cure for! Doctor G arrives on Netflix on 11th Dec #DoctorGNetflix.”

The film has marked the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap, who earlier directed series Afsos that streamed on Prime Video.



Doctor G is co-written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Anubhuti and Vishal Wagh. The plot of the film revolves around the story of a man who ends up getting himself enrolled in the gynecology post graduation as due to the lack of seats; he couldn’t get an admission into his desired orthopedics field.

The movie also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sheebha Chaddha and Shefali Shah. Doctor G is produced Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey.

As per IndianExpress, Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero just released in theatres on December 2.