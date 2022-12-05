Netflix uses fake paparazzi image from ‘Harry Potter’ premiere in ‘Harry and Meghan’

File Footage

Netflix has used a fake image of paparazzi hounding on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the Harry Potter premiere in their upcoming bombshell documentary.

A report by The Sun revealed that the streaming service took the photograph from the movie's premiere and included in the second trailer of Harry and Meghan which is based on the lives of Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The said image showing rows of photo-hungry photographers getting the best shot of the couple was in fact trying to capture the cast of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows: Part Two.

The snap, which was taken five years before Harry and Meghan met, comes right after the father-of-two says in the voice over: “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”

Now, Royal expert Ingrid Seward has claimed that Netflix using a fake image in the docuseries has “weakened” the claim of Harry about protecting his family.

Photograph used in 'Harry and Meghan' purportedly showing paparazzi hounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to get their best shot





However, the image was actually taken at 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part Two' where photographers were trying to take an image of the film cast

“I don’t imagine Harry would have realized, but Netflix have been careless here as it weakens Harry’s comment about protecting his family. This fake picture weakens his point,” he said.

The image in question also features The Sun photographer Doug who confirmed to the outlet that the picture was captured at the movie premiere where there were “no members of the Royal Family.”

“In the Netflix trailer it’s implied the photographers, including me, were trying to get a shot of the royal couple — but that’s nonsense,” he said.

“For a picture from that premiere to turn up in this trailer about Harry and Meghan seems like lazy picture research,” he added.