Prince Harry accuses Royals of 'leaking, planting' stories about Meghan Markle

file footage

Prince Harry, in the newly-released full trailer for his Netflix show Harry & Meghan, seems to have openly accused the Royal Family of ‘leaking and planting’ stories in the press about his wife Meghan Markle, a reason often cited for their 2020 exit from the royal family.



After dropping a teaser last week, Netflix on Monday, December 5, released the first full trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell docuseries, in which Prince Harry appears to take clear aim at the Firm.

The one-minute trailer opens with Prince Harry saying, “It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, ‘What on Earth happened?’”, and then transitions to show how the media coverage of Harry and Meghan changed after their engagement.

Prince Harry is then heard talking about the ‘hierarchy’ in the Royal Family, and then says, “There was leaking… but there was also planting of stories.”

The Duke of Sussex also refers to this as a ‘dirty game’, with other people in the trailer saying that the negative press around Meghan was about ‘hatred and race’.

The bombshell docuseries is scheduled to release on Netflix in two halves, with the first volume coming on the streaming platform on December 8, and the second volume releasing on December 15.