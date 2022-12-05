Kim Kardashian planning date night with Drake: ‘An all-out war with Kanye West’

Kim Kardashian is reportedly planning to diss Kanye West with a date night with his rival Drake.

The reality TV star wants to hook up with the Rich Flex singer just for fun after her headline making romance with comedian Pete Davidson.

“Drake finds Kim hot and likes the idea of hooking up and seeing where it takes them. But the idea of an all-out war with Kanye put him off at first,” an insider told Heat Magazine.

“There’s already a ton of bad blood as Drake and Kim have flirted with each other in the past. To be honest Drake’s a little frightened of Ye.

“But now he’s willing to bite the bullet and see where things go with Kim. They’re arranging to

meet at an exclusive spot in LA – it’s all on the downlow for now, but Kim’s excited.

“She figures a high-profile romance is what she needs – it’ll be a huge win if she and Drake become a thing,” the source added.

As for the rapper, he does not understand what The Kardashians star saw in West, who now goes by Ye. “He found it kind of a travesty that she was trapped inside his prison of dysfunction,” the source said.

“Drake was very open in telling people that Ye was batting way out of his league,” the insider said while adding, “Kanye hated his guts and found him a threat.”

“He had it in his head that Drake was after Kim, and suspected something had gone on between them before and even during their marriage.”