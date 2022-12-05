 
entertainment
Monday Dec 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian planning date night with Drake: ‘An all-out war with Kanye West’

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 05, 2022

Kim Kardashian planning date night with Drake: ‘An all-out war with Kanye West’
Kim Kardashian planning date night with Drake: ‘An all-out war with Kanye West’

Kim Kardashian is reportedly planning to diss Kanye West with a date night with his rival Drake. 

The reality TV star wants to hook up with the Rich Flex singer just for fun after her headline making romance with comedian Pete Davidson.

“Drake finds Kim hot and likes the idea of hooking up and seeing where it takes them. But the idea of an all-out war with Kanye put him off at first,” an insider told Heat Magazine.

“There’s already a ton of bad blood as Drake and Kim have flirted with each other in the past. To be honest Drake’s a little frightened of Ye.

“But now he’s willing to bite the bullet and see where things go with Kim. They’re arranging to

meet at an exclusive spot in LA – it’s all on the downlow for now, but Kim’s excited.

“She figures a high-profile romance is what she needs – it’ll be a huge win if she and Drake become a thing,” the source added.

As for the rapper, he does not understand what The Kardashians star saw in West, who now goes by Ye. “He found it kind of a travesty that she was trapped inside his prison of dysfunction,” the source said.

“Drake was very open in telling people that Ye was batting way out of his league,” the insider said while adding, “Kanye hated his guts and found him a threat.”

“He had it in his head that Drake was after Kim, and suspected something had gone on between them before and even during their marriage.”

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashians sparks reactions as she flaunts her natural 'disproportional' stomach

Kim Kardashians sparks reactions as she flaunts her natural 'disproportional' stomach

Harry Styles celebrates England’s major World Cup win during Argentina gig

Harry Styles celebrates England’s major World Cup win during Argentina gig

Meghan Markle 'eyes' lack 'emotions' as she let her 'mask slip' in Netflix trailer

Meghan Markle 'eyes' lack 'emotions' as she let her 'mask slip' in Netflix trailer

Prince Harry accuses Royals of 'leaking, planting' stories about Meghan Markle

Prince Harry accuses Royals of 'leaking, planting' stories about Meghan Markle
Netflix uses fake paparazzi image from ‘Harry Potter’ premiere in ‘Harry and Meghan’

Netflix uses fake paparazzi image from ‘Harry Potter’ premiere in ‘Harry and Meghan’

James Cameron talks about Kate Winslet's 'trauma' after 'Titanic'

James Cameron talks about Kate Winslet's 'trauma' after 'Titanic'
Paddy McGuiness breaks social media silence after ex-wife’s viral photo

Paddy McGuiness breaks social media silence after ex-wife’s viral photo
Emma Corrin on learning about gender identity in high-pressure media industry

Emma Corrin on learning about gender identity in high-pressure media industry

Selena Gomez joins Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz for dinner outing in L.A

Selena Gomez joins Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz for dinner outing in L.A

Piers Morgan lashes out at Meghan Markle over 'paparazzi' shot in Netflix docu-series

Piers Morgan lashes out at Meghan Markle over 'paparazzi' shot in Netflix docu-series
Prince Harry speaks of Kate Middleton's 'pain' in new teaser?

Prince Harry speaks of Kate Middleton's 'pain' in new teaser?
Video: Prince Harry talks ‘royal hierarchy’, ‘war against Meghan Markle’

Video: Prince Harry talks ‘royal hierarchy’, ‘war against Meghan Markle’