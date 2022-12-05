Harry Styles celebrates England’s major World Cup win during Argentina gig

Harry Styles surprised his Argentinian fans as he took to the stage and cheered for his home country England’s major World Cup win.

The Harry’s House singer, 28, rushed out on stage ahead of his show in Argentina after England won 3-0 over Senegal in their latest match.

Styles surprised his fans present as he expressed his joy over England’s impressive performance by running to the stage, hours before he was due to perform.

The As It Was singer’s fans were thrilled to see him cheering for his home country’s major victory. He also encouraged fans’ screams as he raised his arms and cheered.

The clips of Styles’ exciting entry on stage have taken the social media by storm. He was seen donning a casual black outfit and sunglasses before changing into something fabulous for his concert.

Style’s sudden appearance on stage sparked reaction on Twitter, with one saying, “He’s still got his priorities straight despite being thousands of miles away from home.”

“At the end of the day he’s a man who likes sports,” wrote another. “He’s so cute,” added several others.

Styles recently completed the US leg of his Love On Tour shows and is now entertaining fans in Buenos Aries.