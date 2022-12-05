Courteney Cox gets hit with football by Michael Evans Behling in new hilarious clip

Courteney Cox treated fans with a hilarious clip where she jokingly got hit in the head with a football while playing with actor Michael Evans Behling.

The Friends star, 58, shared a fun reel on her Instagram handle and promoted her upcoming show Shining Vale.

In the clip, Courteney struck up a game of catch while in between takes filming her show with Michael, 26.

“I'm on the Warner Brothers lot in between setups of The Shining Vale and uh, All American films right here — I'm gonna see if anybody wants to play,” Courteney said as she casually tossed a football in her hands.



She knocked on the door of a trailer saying, “Hey, Michael I'm kind of bored. Do you wanna play some ball?”

Courteney styled her hair in two braids as she started by delivering a powerful throw. “All right, come on. Let's go. I got this. Come on. Don't go easy on me! Seriously.”

As Michael launched the ball it hit the Scream actress right in the face and the camera, then, hilariously cut to an ambulance with its sirens blaring and lights flashing.

Courteney captioned the post, “Don’t go easy on me…I got this.”

The actress stars in and executive produces Shining Vale, which was co-created by Sharon Horgan and Jeff Astrof.