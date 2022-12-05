 
Showbiz
Malaika Arora speaks about her car accident when ex-husband Arbaaz Khan 'was there for her'

Malaika Arora spoke about her car accident and how her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan was there for her. 

She talked about it on her reality show, Moving In With Malaika with Farah Khan on Monday

Malla remembered how Arbaz was one of the first people she saw after her surgery.

Recalling the car accident, Malaika told Farah, "In that moment I thought I was disfigured. I thought I've lost my sight in that moment because I couldn't see anything for those couple of hours. There was so much of glass shard in my eye and there was blood, so I couldn't see. For me, in that moment, I genuinely thought that I don't think I will survive and I may not see Arhaan again. I was taken to hospital, surgery happened, etc."

She continued, "But when I was wheeled out one of the first faces that I saw was actually Arbaaz, at that moment. And he kept asking me, 'Can you see? How many numbers? How many fingers?' And I was like 'why is he doing this?' It was very strange. For a second, I was like okay 'have I gone back in time?' Something that really sticks out is in difficult times, you know that irrespective whatever it may be, past, present, future, jo bhi ho (whatever happened), the way he was there."

The car accident took place on April 2 in Khopoli, Maharashtra when Malaika's Range Rover was caught in a three-vehicle pile-up as she was returning to Mumbai from Pune. 


