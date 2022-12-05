 
entertainment
Monday Dec 05 2022
Monday Dec 05, 2022

Piers Morgan slams ITV ex-boss Dame Carolyn over Meghan Markle row

Piers Morgan has recently lashed out at former boss of ITV Dame Carolyn McCall over his highly publicised exit from the morning show last year.

The TV presenter had to quit Good Morning Britain for his comments in the light of Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey interview, calling her “Princess Pinocchio”.

Piers also made rude remarks about Meghan’s claim that she faced “mental health struggles as a senior royal” during her CBS interview with Oprah.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly called Dame Carolyn and allegedly “demanded Piers head on a plate”, which he claimed forced him out of ITV the next day.

However, in a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Dame Carolyn refused the Suits alum’s letter influence Piers’ departure from ITV.

Slamming ITV ex-boss on Twitter, Piers wrote, “Recollections may vary,” along with an eye-roll emoticon.

Dame Carolyn asserted that “it had absolutely no effect on that situation. None”.

Reportedly, the TalkTV presenter then left the breakfast show when was instructed to apologise to Meghan.

Piers however alleged that Meghan and husband Prince Harry whatever they said in TV interview were “completely untrue or massively exaggerated or unprovable”.

The watchdog cleared Piers in their verdict, though advise that the “restriction of such views would, in our view, be an unwarranted and chilling restriction on freedom of expression both of the broadcaster and the audience”.

Meanwhile, this whole incident came into the highlight after the release of Meghan and Harry’s trailer for their much-anticipated Netflix documentary series. 

