Monday Dec 05 2022
George Clooney reflects on being a 'celebrity' in the age of social media: 'be dignified'

Monday Dec 05, 2022

George Clooney has recently elaborated on how he stays away from “trouble” in digital age.

Speaking with Washington Post, the Ocean’s Eleven star opened up on how to carry oneself in the spotlight.

“I don’t think you can be a star and be that available,” said the Money Monster actor.

Gushing over two late movie stars and friends Gregory Peck as well as Paul Newman’s media etiquette, the Up in the Air actor continued, “It doesn’t mean you can’t be goofy and do stupid things, but it means stand up for the things you believe in, carry yourself with a little bit of dignity.”

“And both of them had great humour about themselves,” he added.

Interestingly, George is being honoured at the Kennedy Centre this month for his contributions in philanthropy in addition to acting and direction.

“It’s interesting that he’s getting the Kennedy Centre Honours this year because Newman got it too. They fit in a long line of really responsible artists, people who make a contribution to American culture and are civic leaders,” stated Ethan Hawke, who directed this year’s HBO documentary The Last Movie Stars.

Movie-maker Steven Soderbergh also lauded George, saying, “The default mode really doesn’t lead you to a place of thinking about fairness, or defending people who can’t defend themselves.

“He’s one of the few people who punches upward. That’s rare,” remarked Steven

