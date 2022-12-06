Prince Harry, Meghan use 'Harry Potter' photo in trailer: 'Conjuring villains like JK Rowling'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are accused of faking famous moments to make their own in the trailer of their docuseries.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who vow to speak their 'truth' in the latest footage from their upcoming project, have seemingly used a photo from Harry Potter premier in 2011.

Royal expert Clemmie Moodie writes for The Sun: "Yep, it’s emerged a photo used in the couple’s first high-end teaser — one showing a posse of paparazzi staring down the collective barrel of their intrusive lenses — was actually taken at a Harry Potter premiere in 2011 . . . five years before Harry and Meghan met.

"Fittingly, the faked pap photo was taken on the red carpet of Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part Two, the final film of JK Rowling’s franchise.

"Fitting, because if he keeps this up, Harry will single-handedly bring about the death of the monarchy.

"But not even the fantastical mind of JK Rowling could conjure up villains quite like Harry and Meghan.

She continued: "The hypocrisy, once again, is staggering.

"I’m running out of lexicon to describe the consistently inconsistent audacity of the privacy-loving pair," she noted.