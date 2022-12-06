 
entertainment
Margot Robbie reveals she improvised a cheeky scene with Brad Pitt in ‘Babylon’

Margot Robbie orchestrated a scene with Brad Pitt which wasn’t initially in the script of director Damien Chazelle’s upcoming old Hollywood epic, Babylon.

During an interview with E! News, the actress revealed that she took the opportunity to steal a kiss from the famed actor during one of the scenes.

“That wasn’t in the script,” shared the Academy-nominated actress, “but I thought, ‘When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I’m just going to go for it.’”

Robbie shared that she had to convince director Damien Chazelle to get the scene done.

“I said, 'Damien, I think Nellie would just go up and kiss Jack,” she said.

“And Damien was like, ‘Well, she could – wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, so sue me. This opportunity might never come up again.’ And he was like, ‘It does work for the character,’ and I was like, ‘I think so.’”

Robbie essays the character Nellie LaRoy in the film, who is an unpredictable up-and-coming starlet searching for fame. Whereas, Pitt portrays on-type as Jack Conrad, one of the biggest movie stars in the world.

“He was like, ‘No, do it again. That really works.’ I was like, ‘Oh, great,’” the Suicide Squad star laughed after the scene worked out. “I actually kissed Katherine [Waterston], as well, but I don’t know if that made the cut,” she added.

Robbie previously starred with Pitt in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (2019), and they both appeared in Adam McKay's The Big Short (2015). However, the two didn’t get an opportunity act together until Babylon, via People.

The movie Babylon premieres on December 23, 2022.

