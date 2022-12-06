Ashton Kutcher candidly talks twin Michael’s health scare and bond over the years

Ashton Kutcher and his twin brother Michael opened up about the changing nature of their bond over the years and Kutcher's response to Michael's medical struggles.

The twins got candid about their relationship in an exclusive clip for the upcoming Paramount+ show, The Checkup With Dr. David Agus.

In the clip, Ashton talks about how his brother's health struggles made him feel guilty for his own success.

“How do I get to be this lucky? And for my brother to be born with cerebral palsy, then have a heart transplant, then have this random blood clot. These things where you're like, ‘Who has to go through that? How do I get to be this lucky?’,” the actor shared.

“There was a moment in all of this where I moved to New York and was starting to get some traction with my career and Mike came out to visit and stay and he looked at me and he said, ‘Every time you feel sorry for me, you make me less,’” Ashton recounted. “He said, ‘This is the only life I've ever known, so stop feeling sorry for the only thing I have.’ And that then created an entire shift back to where I think we are today, which is straight up equals. That's it.”

Kutcher went on to describe an emotional moment from when his brother was in the hospital.

“So, then my dad comes, picks me up, and it's like, we're going to go see your brother and I'm like … everything is not okay," Kutcher recalled with tears in his eyes.

“And he flatlines in the room," he continued. "And I know that noise because now I've been visiting occasionally and watching the thing go and then it flatlines out and they're like, you've got to dun dun dun and they're grabbing me and they take me out and I'm like, what the hell is going [on]?"

The brothers are seen sharing a touching moment on the couch in a trailer for the show, as Michael grabbed Kutcher's hands while he wiped away tears.

Kutcher's episode on The Checkup With Dr. David Agus will premiere on December 6th, 2022 on Paramount Plus.

