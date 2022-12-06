King Charles shock as 'unexpected' Meghan Markle rejected wedding day offer

King Charles III was amazed when Meghan Markle took up his kind offer on her wedding day.



In 2018, the Suits actress was left unattended a day before her wedding as he father, Thomas Markle, could not make it to the wedding.

The unfortunate incident meant the Duchess of Sussex had nobody to walk her down the aisle. It is then when the monarch suggested he accompanies his to be daughter-in-law.

Royal biographer Robert Hardman writes in Daily Mail: "The reply, according to one friend, was not quite what he was expecting: 'Can we meet halfway?'



"Here was an indicator that this was no blushing bride, but a confident, independent woman determined to make a grand entrance on her own."



Later, Prince Harry himself praised his father in a documentary marking his 70th birthday.

“I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming and he immediately said ‘Yes, of course, I’ll do whatever Meghan needs, and I’m here to support you’.

“For him that’s a fantastic opportunity to step up and be that support, and you know he’s our father so of course he’s going to be there for us. I was very grateful for him to be able to do that," he noted.