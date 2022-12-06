 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William wishes Warren Gatland ‘very best of luck’ as Wales rugby coach

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

Prince William wishes Warren Gatland ‘very best of luck’ as Wales rugby coach
Prince William wishes Warren Gatland ‘very best of luck’ as Wales rugby coach

Prince of Wales, Prince William has extended best wishes for future to Warren Gatland as he joined Wales rugby as a coach.

Taking to Twitter, Prince William, who was made royal patron of the Welsh Rugby Union in 2016 and has been involved as vice patron since 2007, tweeted, “Thank you Wayne for everything you’ve done for @WelshRugbyUnion. Wishing you well for the future.

“Wishing Warren Gatland the very best of luck for the run in to the 6 Nations and Rugby World Cup. W”

Warren Gatland was dramatically drafted in for a second spell as Wales coach on Monday, as he replaced the sacked Wayne Pivac less than a year out from the World Cup.

The Welsh Rugby Union said Gatland will take charge of Wales for the 2023 Six Nations and at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, "with the ability to go through the next World Cup cycle up to and including Australia 2027".

Gatland´s first spell in charge, from 2008-19 saw him preside over one of Wales´ most successful eras, with the team winning four Six Nations titles, including three Grand Slams, as well as reaching two World Cup semi-finals.

More From Entertainment:

Mariah Carey's life and career detailed in a new comic book

Mariah Carey's life and career detailed in a new comic book
‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix docuseries opens old wounds

‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix docuseries opens old wounds
George Clooney jokes wife Amal’s responsible for children’s ‘witty’ sense of humor

George Clooney jokes wife Amal’s responsible for children’s ‘witty’ sense of humor

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of 'gaslighting' entire Britain

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of 'gaslighting' entire Britain
Prince William asked to ‘correct’ rogue Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William asked to ‘correct’ rogue Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Netflix 'Wednesday' gears into damage-control amid covid backlash

Netflix 'Wednesday' gears into damage-control amid covid backlash
Gisele Bündchen suffering secret heartbreak after Tom Brady split: Expert

Gisele Bündchen suffering secret heartbreak after Tom Brady split: Expert
Calls to strip Prince Harry, Meghan's royal titles mount after explosive Netflix trailer

Calls to strip Prince Harry, Meghan's royal titles mount after explosive Netflix trailer
Elliot Page shares ‘Pageboy’ cover, reveals memoir release date

Elliot Page shares ‘Pageboy’ cover, reveals memoir release date
Nick Cannon pens heartfelt note on son Zen’s first death anniversary

Nick Cannon pens heartfelt note on son Zen’s first death anniversary
Netflix: Here's the list of top 10 trending movies & series in 2022

Netflix: Here's the list of top 10 trending movies & series in 2022

Britney Spears disappears from Instagram again amid fans’ wild conspiracy theories

Britney Spears disappears from Instagram again amid fans’ wild conspiracy theories