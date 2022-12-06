Prince William wishes Warren Gatland ‘very best of luck’ as Wales rugby coach

Prince of Wales, Prince William has extended best wishes for future to Warren Gatland as he joined Wales rugby as a coach.



Taking to Twitter, Prince William, who was made royal patron of the Welsh Rugby Union in 2016 and has been involved as vice patron since 2007, tweeted, “Thank you Wayne for everything you’ve done for @WelshRugbyUnion. Wishing you well for the future.

“Wishing Warren Gatland the very best of luck for the run in to the 6 Nations and Rugby World Cup. W”

Warren Gatland was dramatically drafted in for a second spell as Wales coach on Monday, as he replaced the sacked Wayne Pivac less than a year out from the World Cup.

The Welsh Rugby Union said Gatland will take charge of Wales for the 2023 Six Nations and at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, "with the ability to go through the next World Cup cycle up to and including Australia 2027".

Gatland´s first spell in charge, from 2008-19 saw him preside over one of Wales´ most successful eras, with the team winning four Six Nations titles, including three Grand Slams, as well as reaching two World Cup semi-finals.