‘Don’t Worry Darling’ is the reason of Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde’s split? Deets inside

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde parted ways after nearly two years of dating.

While fans have been wondering why the pair put their relationship on pause, new reports claim that their latest film Don’t Worry Darling has something to do with their dramatic break up.

Wilde’s directorial Don’t Worry Darling stars Styles and Florence Pugh in major roles. Sources have now revealed that the As It Was singer wasn’t a fan of the rumors surrounding Wilde and his co-star Pugh.

A source told the Daily News that Wilde’s rumored feud with Pugh added stress to Wilde and Styles’ romance.

“[Harry] is a very positive, chilled-out person and constant stories about Florence Pugh and Wilde fighting drove him nuts,” the insider shared, according to Just Jared.

Meanwhile, during the Don’t Worry Darling press tour earlier this year, Wilde denied feud with Pugh on multiple occasions.

The sources added, “It kind of took the air out of their romance.” The source further said, “He feels [Olivia] needs to settle her custody case and concentrate on her children,” referencing Wilde and her ex Jason Sudeikis’ kids Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6.

A source previously told People that Wilde had found the breakup with Styles “difficult.”

“They have had some issues, but Olivia thought they were gonna work through it all,” the insider added. “She is disappointed. It’s just a tricky situation, though.”

Styles and Wilde announced break up in November. “There is no bad blood between them. Harry didn’t dump Olivia, or vice versa,” a source revealed.

“This is the longest relationship Harry’s ever had, so clearly they have a special bond.” The insider cited long distance as a major factor in their decision to call it quits.