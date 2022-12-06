 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox remain unfazed after his ex gatecrashes party

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox remain unfazed after his ex gatecrashes party
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox remain unfazed after his ex gatecrashes party  

Machine Gun Kelly’s ex-lover Sommer Ray gatecrashed his Art Basel party where he arrived with his fiancé Megan Fox.

An insider told Page Six that Ray did not cause any drama during the bash but “kept looking” at the lovebirds from across the dance floor.

The rapper and his ladylove seemed unfazed by Roy’s presence at the Miami megaclub E11even, claimed the source.

Kelly and Fox stayed at the party till the morning after MGK’s 45-minute performance on-stage and left without any interaction with Roy.

This comes after Ray accused the rapper of cheating on her with now-fiancé Fox in an interview with Logan Paul on his podcast.

She told Paul about dating Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, while revealing that she never had any physical relation with him.

“I make you wait at least three months because I have to make sure that you’re someone good to me,” Roy said. “Colson never passed the test.”

She then alleged, “I don’t really feel bad saying that because he did kind of cheat on me with Megan Fox if you look at the timeline.”

More From Entertainment:

Royal author exposes Harry, Meghan lies of 'intrusion' in Netflix trailer

Royal author exposes Harry, Meghan lies of 'intrusion' in Netflix trailer
‘Emily in Paris’ draws cast to French capital for global premiere

‘Emily in Paris’ draws cast to French capital for global premiere
Meghan Markle's technique to 'inherit Diana’s iconic status' laid bare

Meghan Markle's technique to 'inherit Diana’s iconic status' laid bare
Adele makes 'weird' confession about her trip to Jamaica

Adele makes 'weird' confession about her trip to Jamaica
Hailey Bieber steps out on a low-key date night with husband Justin in NYC

Hailey Bieber steps out on a low-key date night with husband Justin in NYC

Adele says Rich Paul was ‘livid’ after man tried to give her his phone number

Adele says Rich Paul was ‘livid’ after man tried to give her his phone number

Jeff Bezos arrives at LA restaurant with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos arrives at LA restaurant with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez
Quentin Tarantino discloses why his ‘Pulp Fiction’ cast wish list had Johnny Depp name

Quentin Tarantino discloses why his ‘Pulp Fiction’ cast wish list had Johnny Depp name
Jennifer Lopez dubs her performance with Shakira at Super Bowl as ‘beautiful thing’

Jennifer Lopez dubs her performance with Shakira at Super Bowl as ‘beautiful thing’
Meghan Markle slammed for ‘always crying’ in new Netflix footage

Meghan Markle slammed for ‘always crying’ in new Netflix footage
Prince Harry receives flak over ‘American accent’ in Netflix series trailer

Prince Harry receives flak over ‘American accent’ in Netflix series trailer
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ is the reason of Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde’s split? Deets inside

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ is the reason of Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde’s split? Deets inside