 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry receives flak over ‘American accent’ in Netflix series trailer

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

Prince Harry receives flak over ‘American accent’ in Netflix series trailer
Prince Harry receives flak over ‘American accent’ in Netflix series trailer

Prince Harry is being slammed for showing off ‘American accent’ in the second trailer of Netflix series in which the Duke of Sussex opens up on ‘dirty game’.

In the hotly-unveiled trailer, Harry can be heard saying: “It's really hard to look back on it now and go 'What on earth happened?"'

Weighing in on the royal family member’s accent, language expert Judi James said: “Driving along in profile like the star of a US cop drama and sporting moments of an American accent to add to the boxed set trailer effect, Harry appears as the hero of this trailer, either saving or pitying the ‘pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution’."

She added: “Harry is shown visually as the rescuer of at least one of these women. As he drives we are shown Meghan sitting in a passenger seat, sighing in what looks like relief to have been taken away from what Harry says in a US accent is a ‘dirty game’."

More From Entertainment:

Quentin Tarantino discloses why his ‘Pulp Fiction’ cast wish list had Johnny Depp name

Quentin Tarantino discloses why his ‘Pulp Fiction’ cast wish list had Johnny Depp name
Jennifer Lopez dubs her performance with Shakira at Super Bowl as ‘beautiful thing’

Jennifer Lopez dubs her performance with Shakira at Super Bowl as ‘beautiful thing’
Meghan Markle slammed for ‘always crying’ in new Netflix footage

Meghan Markle slammed for ‘always crying’ in new Netflix footage
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox remain unfazed after his ex gatecrashes party

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox remain unfazed after his ex gatecrashes party

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ is the reason of Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde’s split? Deets inside

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ is the reason of Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde’s split? Deets inside
Adele tricks her fans to make them love her more, claims expert

Adele tricks her fans to make them love her more, claims expert
Georgina Rodriguez takes breath away in gorgeous mini black dress

Georgina Rodriguez takes breath away in gorgeous mini black dress
Millie Bobby Brown vacations at beachside with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown vacations at beachside with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi
Prince William wishes Warren Gatland ‘very best of luck’ as Wales rugby coach

Prince William wishes Warren Gatland ‘very best of luck’ as Wales rugby coach
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds get into cute banter over Christmas attire

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds get into cute banter over Christmas attire
Prince Harry’s humanitarian award to 'deepen rift' with King Charles, William

Prince Harry’s humanitarian award to 'deepen rift' with King Charles, William
Mariah Carey's life and career detailed in a new comic book

Mariah Carey's life and career detailed in a new comic book