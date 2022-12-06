Jeff Bezos arrives at LA restaurant with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez's recent outing in Los Angeles has been making waves as the couple cut a stylish figure for the date night.

The pair were spotted arriving at a celeb-fave Italian spot Giorgio Baldi Ristorante on Friday in Santa Monica, California.

The billionaire donned an all-black outfit while Lauren looked gorgeous in a black mini-dress. She wore an oversized blazer over the dress while letting her hair fall perfectly around her shoulders.

The appearance came to a couple of weeks after Jeff made a huge donation to assist a beloved singer’s philanthropic efforts.

Lauren on the other hand posted a video on her Instagram in May as she talked about her workout.

'I thought missing my workout because of zoom calls was a good excuse,” she quipped in the video.

“I only had 20 minutes to work out before taking kids to school @wesokerson said it was enough time. He was right. Here it is,” she said in another video.