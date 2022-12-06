 
entertainment
Jeff Bezos arrives at LA restaurant with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez's recent outing in Los Angeles has been making waves as the couple cut a stylish figure for the date night.

The pair were spotted arriving at a celeb-fave Italian spot Giorgio Baldi Ristorante on Friday in Santa Monica, California.

The billionaire donned an all-black outfit while Lauren looked gorgeous in a black mini-dress. She wore an oversized blazer over the dress while letting her hair fall perfectly around her shoulders.

The appearance came to a couple of weeks after Jeff made a huge donation to assist a beloved singer’s philanthropic efforts.

Lauren on the other hand posted a video on her Instagram in May as she talked about her workout.

'I thought missing my workout because of zoom calls was a good excuse,” she quipped in the video.

“I only had 20 minutes to work out before taking kids to school @wesokerson said it was enough time. He was right. Here it is,” she said in another video.

