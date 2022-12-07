 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Ferne McCann jets off to India to film reality TV special amid voice note scandal

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

Ferne McCann jets off to India to film reality TV special amid voice note scandal
Ferne McCann jets off to India to film reality TV special amid voice note scandal

Ferne McCann is reportedly flying to India to film a new series of her show First Time Mum this week following the star denied making the audio recordings but apologised after she was accused of making 'disgusting' comments about ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins's acid attack victim.

Ferne recently confessed she said "things that are untrue" but said her words came out of fear and claimed how the voice notes had been "manipulated".

Now, it appears that ITV are backing Ferne, 32, after leaked voice notes allegedly sent by the reality TV star branded acid attack victim Sophie Hall as 'ugly'.

Back in 2017, Sophie had acid thrown in her face in a London club by the TV star's then-boyfriend, Arthur Collins.

The incident left Sophie, now 27, scarred for life and Arthur was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The audio recording is the latest in a string of shocking voice messages which the anonymous Instagram user claims to be of Ferne.

Despite claims that ITV had 'halted' filming on the new series of First Time Mum, last month an insider told The Mirror the the rumours were 'untrue'.

Ferne is now reportedly preparing to jet off to India to film scenes for her latest series of the popular reality TV show.

"Ferne is resuming filming for First Time Mum and is heading to India," a source told The Sun. "She is booked to fly out of the country today and is taking a film crew with her.

More From Entertainment:

Brendan Fraser breaks his silence on sexual assault claims: ‘derailed my career’

Brendan Fraser breaks his silence on sexual assault claims: ‘derailed my career’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could face consequences from King Charles III, warns Diana's butler

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could face consequences from King Charles III, warns Diana's butler
Tom Parker's widow Kelsey suffers more heartache after husband's death

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey suffers more heartache after husband's death
Ola Ray looks different 40 years after Michael Jackson cameo

Ola Ray looks different 40 years after Michael Jackson cameo
Maya Jama and Stormzy spotted at British Fashion Awards amid rekindled romance

Maya Jama and Stormzy spotted at British Fashion Awards amid rekindled romance
Khloe Kardashian shares intense workout video as she appears thinner than ever

Khloe Kardashian shares intense workout video as she appears thinner than ever
British Fashion Awards: Abbey Clancy shows off slim figure in bold red dress

British Fashion Awards: Abbey Clancy shows off slim figure in bold red dress
Kate Middleton to surprise fans at this year's Christmas carol service

Kate Middleton to surprise fans at this year's Christmas carol service
Travis Barker steps out after meeting Kim Kardashian amid Balenciaga backlash

Travis Barker steps out after meeting Kim Kardashian amid Balenciaga backlash
King Charles snubs Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, honours Kate Middleton, William

King Charles snubs Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, honours Kate Middleton, William
Kirstie Alley was full of life before she passed away

Kirstie Alley was full of life before she passed away
UK judges rule in favour of Spain’s former king Juan Carlos

UK judges rule in favour of Spain’s former king Juan Carlos