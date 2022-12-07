Tom Parker's widow Kelsey suffers more heartache after husband's death

Kelsey, widow of Tom Parker, has suffered more heartache after losing her grandad just nine months after her husband lost his battle with stage four glioblastoma brain cancer at the age of 33.



Kelsey, 32, is said to be devastated after her granddad, Peter Morris, died last week aged 84. He had been battling leukaemia for the past few months.

Peter - who appeared in Kelsey's ITVBe show, Kelsey Parker: Life After Tom, died the morning after it aired on TV, according to The Sun.

'There's been more heartache for poor Kels. She lost her grandad to cancer last week, the morning after her show went out. He was diagnosed only a few months ago, but he was suffering and now he's no longer in pain. Kelsey's sure he's reunited with Tom,' a source told the publication.

Tom endured a 20-month battle with brain cancer and was survived by his children, Aurelia, three, and Bodhi, two.

Kelsey shared her struggles with grief in her new programme and she could be seen getting frustrated when Tom's bandmate Max George asked her 'how she was coping' in the wake of her late husband's death.

She was reading out messages on Tom's birthday when she came across one from Max, 34, who was in the boy band The Wanted with her partner.