 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry shun criticism, arrive in NYC to receive award

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly given a deaf ear to the backlash as they arrived in New York City ahead of Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala on Tuesday.

The Duke and Duchess reportedly travelled via private jet from their home in California with the awards ceremony set to take place on December 6.

Meghan and Harry and other “exemplary leaders” will be honoured for their “unwavering commitment to social change”.

They are likely to make a red carpet appearance ahead of the gala, where they will be honoured alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and late NBA star Bill Russell for their work “to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights”.

RFK's daughter Ms Kennedy, president of the foundation, has revealed that harry and Meghan will be honoured for their 'heroic' stance against 'structural RACISM' of royal family. She praised the couple for challenging the royal family's 'power structure'.

"They went to the oldest institution in UK history and told them what they were doing wrong, that they couldn’t have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health," Kennedy told The Telegraph.

Lilibet and Archie's parents' trip comes just days before the first instalment of their highly anticipated Netflix documentary "Harry & Meghan".

Princess Diana's butler Paul Burrell has urged King Charles III to strip Harry and Meghan of royal titles, branding the couple's documentary 'self-obsessed narcissism'.

