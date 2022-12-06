 
Victoria Beckham reflects on being a mum to three sons and a daughter: 'crowd control'

Victoria Beckham has recently dished on how it’s like to be mother to three boys and a girl during her latest podcast interview.

The former Spice Girl, who shares three boys including Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, as well as one daughter Harper with husband David Beckham, explained that dealing with so many kids at one time is not just parenting rather it’s more like “crowd control”.

“I feel blessed to have experienced both being a mother to boys and also a girl. But also, four is a lot of kids, said the fashion designer on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

She continued, “It’s less about parenting and more about crowd control.”

“Can you imagine all the soccer boots, socks and smelly soccer shirts — and that’s just David! It was a lot, but they’re all amazing,” remarked the 48-year-old.

“And the boys are so good with their little sister. They really are, so it’s lovely to see,” she added.

