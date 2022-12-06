Kate Winslet reflects on her love for classic movie Titanic: ‘it’s magical’

Kate Winslet’s love for Titanic is unmatchable.



On Monday, the actress appeared on Good Morning America show where she stated, “It's amazing and incredible to have been part of something that, you know, is so steeped in nostalgia for people and still resonates with people in the way that it does.”

“It's a huge, huge honour that people still love something that I was a part of all those years ago. It's just magical,” she remarked.

This month, the cult classic movie will turn 25, as Kate recalled, “I'm 47 years old and I turned 21 when we were shooting that movie. It's half my lifetime ago.”

However, The Holiday star explained, “I'm just not that very good at watching myself on screen. It's not just Titanic, I don't like watching myself in anything. I guess I probably will watch it."

The Avatar: The Way of Water actress also remembered meeting her Titanic co-star Leonardo DiCaprio last year after which she could not stop crying.

“It's not as if I've found myself in New York or he's been in London and there's been a chance to have dinner or grab a coffee and a catchup,” she told The Guardian.

“We haven't been able to leave our countries. Like so many friendships globally, we've missed each other because of COVID,” she added.