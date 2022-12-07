 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Things will start getting worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after December 9th?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

Things will start getting worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after December 9th?

The second reading on the Removal of Titles bill is due to take place on Friday 9th December.

The bill, if passed, would give King Charles powers to remove titles. The reading comes amid calls for removal of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal titles.

Second reading is the first opportunity for MPs to debate the main principles of the Bill.

It usually takes place no sooner than two weekends after first reading.

The Government minister, spokesperson or MP responsible for the Bill opens the second reading debate.

The official Opposition spokesperson responds with their views on the Bill.

The debate continues with other Opposition parties and backbench MPs giving their opinions.

At the end of the debate, the Commons decides whether the Bill should be given its second reading by voting, meaning it can proceed to the next stage.

It is possible for a Bill to have a second reading with no debate - as long as MPs agree to its progress.

Once second reading is complete the Bill proceeds to committee stage - where each clause (part) and any amendments (proposals for change) to the Bill may be debated.

More From Entertainment:

'Avatar' sequel finally premieres 13 years after original

'Avatar' sequel finally premieres 13 years after original
Prince Harry and UK newspaper publisher agree pause of libel case

Prince Harry and UK newspaper publisher agree pause of libel case
'Prince William will make statement on Meghan and Harry's Netflix documentary'

'Prince William will make statement on Meghan and Harry's Netflix documentary'
Georgina Rodriguez serves a killer look in orange sports coat

Georgina Rodriguez serves a killer look in orange sports coat
Selena Gomez addresses her new music on Jimmy Fallon Show: ‘ready to have fun’

Selena Gomez addresses her new music on Jimmy Fallon Show: ‘ready to have fun’
Kate Winslet reflects on her love for classic movie Titanic: ‘it’s magical’

Kate Winslet reflects on her love for classic movie Titanic: ‘it’s magical’
Katherine Heigl elaborates on battling anxiety amid negative criticism in 2000s

Katherine Heigl elaborates on battling anxiety amid negative criticism in 2000s
David Harbour opens up about panic attacks while filming Stranger Things

David Harbour opens up about panic attacks while filming Stranger Things
Victoria Beckham reflects on being a mum to three sons and a daughter: ‘crowd control’

Victoria Beckham reflects on being a mum to three sons and a daughter: ‘crowd control’
Anya Taylor-Joy has become a ‘gamer’ for Princess Peach role in The Super Mario Bros.

Anya Taylor-Joy has become a ‘gamer’ for Princess Peach role in The Super Mario Bros.
Reese Witherspoon picks THIS ‘historical thriller’ book for December: Watch

Reese Witherspoon picks THIS ‘historical thriller’ book for December: Watch
Brendan Fraser breaks his silence on sexual assault claims: ‘derailed my career’

Brendan Fraser breaks his silence on sexual assault claims: ‘derailed my career’