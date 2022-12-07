Things will start getting worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after December 9th?

The second reading on the Removal of Titles bill is due to take place on Friday 9th December.

The bill, if passed, would give King Charles powers to remove titles. The reading comes amid calls for removal of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal titles.



Second reading is the first opportunity for MPs to debate the main principles of the Bill.

It usually takes place no sooner than two weekends after first reading.

The Government minister, spokesperson or MP responsible for the Bill opens the second reading debate.

The official Opposition spokesperson responds with their views on the Bill.

The debate continues with other Opposition parties and backbench MPs giving their opinions.

At the end of the debate, the Commons decides whether the Bill should be given its second reading by voting, meaning it can proceed to the next stage.

It is possible for a Bill to have a second reading with no debate - as long as MPs agree to its progress.

Once second reading is complete the Bill proceeds to committee stage - where each clause (part) and any amendments (proposals for change) to the Bill may be debated.

