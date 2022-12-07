 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
Netflix drops new behind the scene images from upcoming ‘You’ Season 4’

Netflix dropped some intriguing first-look images from the much-anticipated You season 4.

The images show Joe Goldberg as his new alias, college professor Jonathan Moore. As the murderous stalker adopts a new identity in order to blend in, he is seen in his new lifestyle fit for a posh scholar in France.

Created by Greg Berlanti and based on the novels You and Hidden Bodies by author Caroline Kepnes, Penn Badgley reprises his role as the dangerous killer.

Along with Badgely, Tati Gabrielle will be returning to the show as well as Marienne who barely escapes the clutches of Joe's late wife Love (Victoria Pedretti) and flees to Paris to leave the horrifying chapter behind her.

The images released by the streaming giant gives a glimpse into Joe's potential friends and foes... and new romance.

In one picture, Joe is seen as a professor teaching a class. There are others that show Lukas Gage’s Adam in a nice fuzzy sweater, Charlotte Ritchie’s Kate, Amy-Leigh Hickman’s Nadia deep in conversation, Tilly Keeper’s Lady Phoebe, and Ed Speleers’ Rhys talking to Professor Moore with the London skyline behind them, via The Collider.

In the last two images of the first batch, one sees Stephen Hagan’s Malcolm looking concerned about something and Professor Moore getting ready to kill someone with what appears to be a razor wire. 

In another carousel of images, one sees Kate and Lady Phoebe having a drink together, Eve Austin’s Gemma living their best life with her phone, coffee, and shopping bags in hand, Ozioma Whenu’s Blessing at a party of some kind, Ben Wiggins’ Roald, Aidan Cheng’s Simon, Niccy Lin’s Sophie, and Brad Alexander’s Edward. However, last but not least, Professor Moore seems to be getting quite intimate with Kate.

You Season 4 will debut in two parts. Part 1 will premiere on Netflix February 9, 2023, before finishing out its season in Part 2 a month later on March 9, 2023.

