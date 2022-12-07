 
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry new nickname given by royal courtiers laid bare

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a new nickname given to them by the royal staff.

The couple, who has now moved into their Montecito mansion in California, have been branded 'persons' who live abroad back in UK, says expert.

Author Giles Brandeth writes in his book: "Whenever the names of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex come up in court circles, courtiers flinch and change the subject or refer to them as 'persons who live overseas."

He adds that if "Harry and Meghan are mentioned to members of the royal family, they simply smile briefly and say ‘we wish them all the best’ and nothing else."

This comes after Meghan and Harry have moved down on the royal website after Queen Elizabeth II death.

"Links taking readers to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had previously been placed halfway down the page – below other senior royals and above others," noted the Montecito Journal.

"But the webpage was updated after the death of Queen Elizabeth last month, with the Riven Rock twosome having now been moved below the likes of Princess Alexandra, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, relatives of the late King George V."

