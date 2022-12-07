 
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
Golden Disc Awards 2022: Music videos, artist nominees list announced

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

Golden Disc Awards has announced the nominee's list of music videos and their artists on Wednesday.

The awards will honor music videos that were released between November 1, 2021, to November 15, 2022.

The 37th show ceremony will be held on January 7, 2023, at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Here is the list of Award Categories and nominees:


Digital Song Division Bonsang (Main Award)

  • (G)I-DLE – “TOMBOY”
  • BE’O – “Counting Stars (Feat. Beenzino)”
  • BIG Naughty – “Beyond Love (Feat. 10CM)”
  • BIGBANG – “Still Life”
  • BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”
  • GOT the beat – “Step Back”
  • IVE – “LOVE DIVE”
  • LE SSERAFIM – “FEARLESS”
  • MSG Wannabe (M.O.M) – “Do you want to hear”
  • NewJeans – “Attention”
  • Choi Ye Na – “SMILEY (Feat. BIBI)”
  • KyoungSeo – “Dear my X”
  • MeloMance’s Kim Min Seok – “DrunKen Confession”
  • TWICE’s Nayeon – “POP!”
  • Red Velvet – “Feel My Rhythm”
  • Jay Park – “GANADARA (Feat. IU)”
  • PSY – “That That (prod. & feat. BTS’s Suga)”
  • IU – “Drama”
  • Lee Mujin “When it snows (Feat. Heize)”
  • Lim Young Woong – “Our Blues, Our Life”
  • Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon – “INVU”


Album Division Bonsang (Main Award)

  • (G)I-DLE – “I love”
  • ATEEZ – “THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT”
  • BLACKPINK – “BORN PINK”
  • ENHYPEN – “MANIFESTO : DAY 1”
  • ITZY – “CHECKMATE”
  • BTS’s J-Hope – “Jack In The Box”
  • NCT – “Universe”
  • NCT 127 – “2 Baddies”
  • NCT DREAM – “Glitch Mode”
  • SMTOWN – “2021 Winter SMTOWN : SMCU EXPRESS”
  • Stray Kids – “MAXIDENT”
  • TREASURE – “THE SECOND STEP : CHAPTER ONE”
  • TWICE – “BETWEEN 1&2”
  • Kim Ho Joong – “PANORAMA”
  • TWICE’s Nayeon – “IM NAYEON”
  • THE BOYZ – “BE AWARE”
  • Red Velvet – “The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm”
  • BTS – “Proof”
  • SEVENTEEN – “Face the Sun”
  • Youngtak – “MMM”
  • Lim Young Woong – “IM HERO”


Rookie Artist of the Year

  • ATBO
  • Billlie
  • BLANK2Y
  • IVE
  • Kep1er
  • LE SSERAFIM
  • NewJeans
  • NMIXX
  • TEMPEST
  • TNX
  • Xdinary Heroes
  • Choi Ye Na

