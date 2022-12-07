 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘sealed their fate’ with explosive Netflix series

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ‘lost all credibility’ and effectively ‘sealed their fate’ with their explosive attacks on the Royal Family in their upcoming Netflix show, a royal expert has said.

Talking to The Daily Star days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped the final trailer for their Netflix series Harry & Meghan, royal expert Kinsey Schofield said that the couple have ‘opened a world of criticism’ for themselves.

As per Schofield: “Harry and Meghan are done. This project is going to open them up to a world of criticism. Enjoy! You've done it to yourself. Vindictiveness is never a good look.”

Schofield also called Prince Harry and Meghan out for using stock images to suggest media frenzy around them, and said: “Between the parade of stock photos and videos they are using to demonstrate Harry and Meghan’s lives being in jeopardy… this reality show - let's call it what it is - has lost all credibility.”

The comments come days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in the trailer for Harry & Meghan, seemed to accuse the Royals of ‘waging a war’ against Meghan over ‘race’ and of ‘leaking and planting’ stories about them in the press.

