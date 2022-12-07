 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘are done’ in the US: report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly have no future left in the US, in light of the reaction they received over the Netflix docuseries.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield made this admission while speaking to the Daily Star.

She started by commenting on how “Harry and Meghan are done. This project is going to open them up to a world of criticism. Enjoy! You've done it to yourself.”

“Vindictiveness is never a good look,” Ms Schofield also went on to note.

“Between the parade of stock photos and videos they are using to demonstrate Harry and Meghan’s lives being in jeopardy [...] this reality show - let's call it what it is - has lost all credibility.”

This claim follows Prince Harry’s admission about the Royal Family and how “there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories” within the “hierarchy.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry's reaction to questions about attacking the royal family goes viral

Prince Harry's reaction to questions about attacking the royal family goes viral
UK police charge man after egg thrown at King Charles

UK police charge man after egg thrown at King Charles
Baaba Maal back with new music, ‘Glastonbury of Africa’ festival hopes

Baaba Maal back with new music, ‘Glastonbury of Africa’ festival hopes
Prince Harry was heartbroken over snub from Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry was heartbroken over snub from Queen Elizabeth II
Olivia Wilde ‘thanks’ Don’t Worry Darling ‘family’ for People’s Choice award

Olivia Wilde ‘thanks’ Don’t Worry Darling ‘family’ for People’s Choice award
Priyanka Chopra addresses pay disparity and body shaming in Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra addresses pay disparity and body shaming in Bollywood
Buckingham Palace urged to 'reject' Harry, Meghan 'lies' ahead of Netflix series

Buckingham Palace urged to 'reject' Harry, Meghan 'lies' ahead of Netflix series

Another momentous year beckons for Britain’s royal family

Another momentous year beckons for Britain’s royal family
David Beckham gives Victoria ultimatum over failing fashion business

David Beckham gives Victoria ultimatum over failing fashion business
Buckingham Palace outshines Harry’ Meghan awards in NY with glitzy reception

Buckingham Palace outshines Harry’ Meghan awards in NY with glitzy reception
Meghan Markle breaks silence over suicidal thoughts

Meghan Markle breaks silence over suicidal thoughts
Britney Spears just 'wanted to be normal', says former make up artist

Britney Spears just 'wanted to be normal', says former make up artist