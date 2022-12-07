Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘are done’ in the US: report

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly have no future left in the US, in light of the reaction they received over the Netflix docuseries.



Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield made this admission while speaking to the Daily Star.

She started by commenting on how “Harry and Meghan are done. This project is going to open them up to a world of criticism. Enjoy! You've done it to yourself.”

“Vindictiveness is never a good look,” Ms Schofield also went on to note.

“Between the parade of stock photos and videos they are using to demonstrate Harry and Meghan’s lives being in jeopardy [...] this reality show - let's call it what it is - has lost all credibility.”

This claim follows Prince Harry’s admission about the Royal Family and how “there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories” within the “hierarchy.”