‘The Holiday’ director dashes fans hopes as she shuts down sequel rumours

The director of hit Christmas classic The Holiday, Nancy Meyers, left fans upset as she revealed that the speculations about the film's sequel are baseless.

The Intern director took to Instagram to shut down the rumours regarding the second installment of the film with the original cast on board.

Sharing a screenshot of a tweet about the speculations, Meyers wrote, “So many DM’s about this – sorry but it’s not true [sic].”

The post left the fans of the movie devastated as many crowded the comment section with sad reactions including The Kardashians star Kris Jenner.

“[sobs in Mr. Napkinhead],” a fan commented on the post referring to a sweet scene form the holiday classic as another added, “Can we sign a petition to make it true?!”

“NOOOOOOO! Please do it!!!,” wife of Supernatural star Jensen Ackles' wife wrote while one user penned, “Nancy!!! Give the people what they want!!!”

This comes after a movie insider told The Sun that a sequel of The Holiday was in works and the original lead cast of the movie will start filming next year.