 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Olivia Wilde ‘thanks’ Don’t Worry Darling ‘family’ for People’s Choice award

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

Olivia Wilde ‘thanks’ Don’t Worry Darling ‘family’ for People’s Choice award
Olivia Wilde ‘thanks’ Don’t Worry Darling ‘family’ for People’s Choice award

Olivia Wilde has recently received the 2022 People’s Choice Awards (PCA) for Don’t Worry Darling movie on Monday.

In her acceptance speech, Olivia expressed her gratitude to the entire team of the movie.

“Obviously, this award isn't for me, it's for the entire production and it's such an honour to accept it on behalf of our entire Don't Worry Darling family,” said the 38-year-old.

The Third Person actress continued, “We made this in 2020 when we weren't confident that audiences would return to theatres and they showed up during the pandemic to make something that they hoped you guys would show up for, and you did show up. And we're so, so grateful.”

In addition to the cast, Olivia, who wore a see-through attire designed by Christian Dior, also appreciated the crew members who “worked” day and night for this movie.

“All these people showed up and they worked so hard, and they made so many sacrifices, just hoping to make something that you would enjoy,” stated the Life Itself actress.

She added, “So, this award means so much to all of us. And it's a real testament to their hard work. This is for them. Thank you, so, so much.”

More From Entertainment:

Baaba Maal back with new music, ‘Glastonbury of Africa’ festival hopes

Baaba Maal back with new music, ‘Glastonbury of Africa’ festival hopes
Priyanka Chopra addresses pay disparity and body shaming in Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra addresses pay disparity and body shaming in Bollywood
Buckingham Palace urged to 'reject' Harry, Meghan 'lies' ahead of Netflix series

Buckingham Palace urged to 'reject' Harry, Meghan 'lies' ahead of Netflix series

Another momentous year beckons for Britain’s royal family

Another momentous year beckons for Britain’s royal family
David Beckham gives Victoria ultimatum over failing fashion business

David Beckham gives Victoria ultimatum over failing fashion business
Buckingham Palace outshines Harry’ Meghan awards in NY with glitzy reception

Buckingham Palace outshines Harry’ Meghan awards in NY with glitzy reception
Britney Spears just 'wanted to be normal', says former make up artist

Britney Spears just 'wanted to be normal', says former make up artist
Will Smith hopes his ‘actions’ won’t penalize efforts of ‘Emancipation’ crew

Will Smith hopes his ‘actions’ won’t penalize efforts of ‘Emancipation’ crew
Kate Middleton, Prince William warned ‘silence’ isn’t an ‘option’ amid racism row

Kate Middleton, Prince William warned ‘silence’ isn’t an ‘option’ amid racism row
‘The Holiday’ director dashes fans hopes as she shuts down sequel rumours

‘The Holiday’ director dashes fans hopes as she shuts down sequel rumours

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry on vengeful path with ‘destructive’ projects’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry on vengeful path with ‘destructive’ projects’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hailed as ‘heroes’ after Ripple of Hope Award

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hailed as ‘heroes’ after Ripple of Hope Award