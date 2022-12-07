BTS Jungkook lands record-breaking milestones, with 'Dreamers'

BTS Jungkook record-breaking milestones, with 'Dreamers' on Billboard chart\

BTS Jungkook’s Dreamers has been achieving multiple record-breaking milestones this time.

According to Allkpop, the track successfully maintained multiple weeks on the list of Top 10 Billboard Global 200 Excl. US.

For the second week, Dreamers was on the 5th spot on the Billboard Global 200 Excl US,

And this week will be its third week on the list, as it is in the 13th spot on the Billboard Global 200, currently.

The Collaboration Left And Right with Charlie Puth song also climbed back up to No. 10 on Billboard.



