 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Andrew dealt fresh blow as new law receives royal assent

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 08, 2022

Prince Harry and Andrew dealt fresh blow as new law receives royal assent

The process to further sideline Prince Harry and Prince Andrew was finalized after the Counsellors of State Bill received royal assent on December 6.

Although the duo would still remain Counsellors of State but addition of new people suggests that Harry and Andrew's role as senior royals would further shrink.

According to UK's Daily Express, "Prince Edward and Princess Anne are now among the members of the Royal Family who can carry out certain constitutional duties on behalf of King Charles III whenever he is unavailable."

Counsellors of State are members of the Royal Family who can deputise for the monarch and carry out constitutional duties on his behalf in case of absence or illness.

The Act was speedily discussed by the Lords and the Commons over the past few weeks.

Prince Harry is currently living in California with his wife Meghan Markle and two children after stepping down from his royal duties.

Prince Andrew fell out of favor with his family after he was caught in a sex scandal.


More From Entertainment:

Adam Sandler reveals Brendan Fraser ‘made him feel bad’: Find out why

Adam Sandler reveals Brendan Fraser ‘made him feel bad’: Find out why
Hilaria Baldwin extols Meghan Markle

Hilaria Baldwin extols Meghan Markle

Kim Kardashian, other celebrities beat EMax crypto investors' lawsuit

Kim Kardashian, other celebrities beat EMax crypto investors' lawsuit
Prince Harry treated like Prince of America in Pearl Harbor

Prince Harry treated like Prince of America in Pearl Harbor

One of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biggest supporters in Nigeria turns on them

One of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biggest supporters in Nigeria turns on them

Royal aide urges Buckingham Palace to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements

Royal aide urges Buckingham Palace to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements
Bill Cosby accused of sexual assault by five women: Find out

Bill Cosby accused of sexual assault by five women: Find out
Meghan Markle opens up on new award, thanks Archetype podcast listeners

Meghan Markle opens up on new award, thanks Archetype podcast listeners
Lana Del Ray makes new album announcement and releases new track: Check it out

Lana Del Ray makes new album announcement and releases new track: Check it out
Netflix series 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story': Everything to know

Netflix series 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story': Everything to know
Blake Shelton decides to leave 'The Voice' because of Gwen Stefani and her kids

Blake Shelton decides to leave 'The Voice' because of Gwen Stefani and her kids

Keke Palmer reacts to trolls for criticising over her appearance sans make-up

Keke Palmer reacts to trolls for criticising over her appearance sans make-up