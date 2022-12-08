 
entertainment
Web Desk

Meghan Markle pal says 'I'm sorry' for introducing her to Harry: 'All my fault'

Web Desk

Thursday Dec 08, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's mutual pal, who helped the couple meet in 2016, is regretting her decision.

The Duchess of Sussex friend, Lizzie Cundy, tells OK! magazine that he wishes she never introduced the duo. 

"I wish I never introduced Harry [to her.] It’s all my fault! I’m sorry Camilla. I’m sorry everyone!"

Lizzie admitted that both Meghan and Harry are "bringing down the monarchy."

"This could have been screened when the Queen was alive and I feel they’re just trying to ruin her 70 years of amazing work. I feel like they’ve got to get their own identity – stop whinging, stop moaning."

The comment comes after Harry and Meghan have dropped the explosive trailer of their upcoming Netflix docuseries.

