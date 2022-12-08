Meghan Markle, Prince Harry better ‘make up’ for mud-slinging trailer

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have just been urged to better address the “unbearable scrutiny” present in the Palace.



Royal author and columnist Eva Simpson issued this claim in her latest piece for The Mirror.

She started by saying, “There will be claims from the couple. Possible counterclaims from people who will claim to be speaking for the Royal Family.”

“If you set aside all the mud-slinging, I hope the one thing this ­documentary does is shed light on issues such as sexism, racism and mental health, which are too often ­trivialised in society.”

“Harry specifically called out the ­undisputed fact that women who enter the Royal Family are subject to unbearable scrutiny and criticism. Everything about their lives is dissected. Clothes, hair, even their nail polish, in the case of Meghan.”

“It’s considered the price they have to pay for entering into what looks like, well from the outside anyway, a life of privileged pampering. For the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that price was simply too high.”