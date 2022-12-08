 
Thursday Dec 08 2022
Prince Harry accuses Royal Family of racial biasness: 'Make it right!'

Thursday Dec 08, 2022

Prince Harry, in the first episode of his and wife Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, accused the Royal Family of being racially biased, claiming that while ‘it is no one’s fault’, they need to ‘make it right’.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down for an in-depth interview for their two-part Netflix series, titled Harry & Meghan, during which Harry revealed that members of the Royal Family would question why Meghan needed protection from British press.

“The direction from the Palace was don't say anything. But what people need to understand is, as far as a lot of the family were concerned, everything that she was being put through, they had been put through as well,” Prince Harry said.

He then added: “So, it was almost like a rite of passage, and some of the members of the family were like 'my wife had to go through that, so why should your girlfriend be treated any differently? Why should you get special treatment? Why should she be protected?’”

"I said 'the difference here is the race element',” Prince Harry then stated, before claiming that there is ‘a huge level of unconscious bias in the Royal Family’.

“It is actually no one's fault. But once it has been pointed out, or identified within yourself you then need to make it right,” Prince Harry concluded.

The first three-episode part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix show released on Thursday, December 8, with the second half slated for a December 15 release. 

