 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle describes meeting with Queen as ‘bit of a shock to her system’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 08, 2022

Meghan Markle describes meeting with Queen as ‘bit of a shock to her system’
Meghan Markle describes meeting with Queen as ‘bit of a shock to her system’

Meghan Markle took viewers inside her first meeting with the Queen in the first episode of the Sussexes’ Netflix docu-series.

The mother-of-two said that Prince Harry gave a subtle warning to Meghan before she met with Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

“It was surreal,” she said. “I didn’t know I was going to meet her until moments before. We were in the car and we were going to the Royal Lodge for lunch, and Harry was like “my grandmother is there, she’s going to be here after church”.

“I remember being in the car and he was like “you know how to curtsey right” and I just thought it was a joke,” she recalled.

Prince Harry then said: “How do you explain that to people? That you have to bow to your grandmother or curtsey. Especially to an American.

“My grandmother was the first senior member of the royal family that Meghan met. She had no idea what it consisted of so it was a bit of a shock to the system for her,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Nick and Angel Carter to hold a charity concert for late brother Aaron Carter

Nick and Angel Carter to hold a charity concert for late brother Aaron Carter
'Avatar: The Way of Water' makes critics happy amid London premiere

'Avatar: The Way of Water' makes critics happy amid London premiere
Prince Harry hints Prince William isn't 'destined' to be with Kate Middleton

Prince Harry hints Prince William isn't 'destined' to be with Kate Middleton
50 Cent compares the 'profound' racial impact on Eminem, 2Pac's music

50 Cent compares the 'profound' racial impact on Eminem, 2Pac's music

Drake brings son Adonis to watch Raptors v Los Angeles Lakers game

Drake brings son Adonis to watch Raptors v Los Angeles Lakers game
Prince Harry accuses Royal Family of racial biasness: 'Make it right!'

Prince Harry accuses Royal Family of racial biasness: 'Make it right!'
Victoria Beckham enjoys dinner in Paris as her fashion business suffers huge losses

Victoria Beckham enjoys dinner in Paris as her fashion business suffers huge losses
Sadie Sink admits she lied to bag the coveted role in ‘Stranger Things 4’

Sadie Sink admits she lied to bag the coveted role in ‘Stranger Things 4’
Prince Harry claims he ‘sacrificed everything’ to be with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry claims he ‘sacrificed everything’ to be with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘fully understand’ Lilibet, Archie’s hold power?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘fully understand’ Lilibet, Archie’s hold power?
Netflix upcoming murder mystery movie 'The Pale Blue Eye' releases trailer

Netflix upcoming murder mystery movie 'The Pale Blue Eye' releases trailer