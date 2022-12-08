Meghan Markle opens up on receiving death threat

Meghan Markle touched upon receiving her first death threat in her and Prince Harry's much-hyped series.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared some good and bad memories of their romantic and married life in their newly released Netflix show.

The Duchess of Sussex says: "I would say to the police, if any other woman in Toronto said to you I have six grown men who are sleeping in their cars around my house who follow me everywhere that I go and I feel scared, wouldn’t you say that it was stalking?"



Meghan added: “And they said yes but there's really nothing we can do because of who you’re dating. I was like so I'm just supposed to live like this? And then I got a death threat and things changed because I needed to have security.”

Prince Harry also said that he was 'concerned for his family's safety' during Canada trip. The first episode then shifts to what appears to be phone footage, filmed vertically, showing Vancouver Island, Canada.

Meghan Markle appears with a towel wrapped around her hair, appearing to speak into her phone camera, saying: "He is in London and I'm here."



Footage of the couple introducing son Archie to the media then plays with Prince Harry's voice saying: "My job is to keep my family safe."