Thursday Dec 08 2022
Meghan Markle keeps mum about royals, lashes out at her sister Samantha

Thursday Dec 08, 2022

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, in newly released docuseries, has accused her estranged sister Samantha Markle of fabricating their relationship.

The Duchess of Sussex said “Suddenly, it felt like she was everywhere,” claiming that she hadn’t seen the 58-year-old “for over a decade”, and even then, for “only a day and a half” before Samantha began making headlines.

“I don’t know your middle name. I don’t know your birthday,” the former actress, 41, added in the show’s third episode, which dropped Thursday. “You’re telling these people you raised me, and you coined me Princess Pushy?

“I hadn’t had a fallout with her,” Meghan continued. “We didn’t have a closeness to be able to have that. And I wanted a sister!”

The Duchess of Sussex insisted that she doesn’t remember seeing Samantha as a kid while at her dad Thomas Markle’s house, which she and mom Doria Ragland moved out of when Meghan was 2.

“The last time I saw her that I remember was when I was in my early 20s,” the former Suits star claimed.

A statement subsequently appeared onscreen, however, reading, “Samantha Markle maintains that she and Meghan had a close relationship until 2018 and that the media fabricated quotes that have been attributed to her.”

However, Meghan and Harry remained reluctant to speak about teh royal family in their much-hyped show.

Royal biographer and Meghan's friend Omid Scobie also tweeted about this, saying: "trashing, no bombshells, just their experiences (many already well documented) in their words."


