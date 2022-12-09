 
entertainment
Friday Dec 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Sam Asghari does not post Britney Spears photos 'out of respect' for wife

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 09, 2022

Sam Asghari is dishing out the reason his wife, Britney Spears, quit social media.

The House of Gucci star admits that he supports the popstar over her decision to take a break from 'traumatizing' intrusion.

“Social media can be traumatizing,” he began on his Instagram Stories, referring to the 41-year-old's decision to deactivate the app. “Sometimes it’s good to take a break.”

He then added: “She has her voice and is a free woman. I have respect for her privacy and I protect it at all times. Thank you to all of her protective fans.”

This comes after Asghari revealed reason he does not share many photos with Britney on his Instagram.

“Out of respect for her privacy I don’t post her 247,” he wrote. “I ask for permission if I ever do.”

