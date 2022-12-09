 
Golden Disc Awards reveals 2022 line-up of performing artists

Golden Disc Awards (GDA) announced the 2022 line-up of performing artists on Thursday.

On December 9, Soompi reported that Golden Disc Awards officially revealed the 2022 girls and boys groups line-up of performing artists.

The girls groups including NewJeans, and LE SSERAFIM will be performing for the awards night.

SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, and TREASURE boys groups are all set to take the huge stage of GDA with dancers for an exclusive performance.

The  37th upcoming show ceremony will be held on January 7, 2023 at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The awards will honor music videos that were released between November 1, 2021, to November 15, 2022.

Recently, GDA disclosed the nominee's list of music videos and artists for 2022.

