BigBang's Taeyang to collaborate with Jimin for his comeback album: Deets inside

BigBang's Taeyang to collaborate with Jimin for his comeback album

BigBang Taeyang’s is gearing up to collaborate with BTS' Jimin for his comeback album after five years.

On December 9, Allkpop reported that Jimin will be a featured artist in Taeyang's upcoming comeback album and this would be the first time the two would work together.

The upcoming BigBang member album is scheduled to release his album in January 2023.

Taeyang would be releasing his long-awaited solo music album after a break of five years since his last album White Night, which was released in August 2017.



YG Entertainment also claimed that one of its famous artists is gearing up for a solo return next year.



Meanwhile, in a statement released on December 2, the music label spokesperson neither denied nor admitted that Taeyang would return with a new album in 2023.

"Nothing has yet been decided," the agency stated.