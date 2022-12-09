Meghan Markle says she 'had a career' until Prince Harry came to her life

Meghan Markle had a career path until she met Prince Harry, she admits.



Speaking in a confessional on her docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex touched upon the time she met the Royal Prince.

"In the summer of 2016, she had a few trips planned and she was just going to be free," says her friend Lindsay Jill Roth.

The camera then turns to Meghan, who begins: "I was really intent on being single, and just have fun girl time.

"I had a career, I had a life, I had my path," she exhaled deeply before adding: 'And then came H."

"I mean literally, talk about a plot twist.

Speaking of how he met the actress, Harry added: "Meghan and I met over Instagram. I was scrolling through my feed and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them with dog ears."

"That's what he saw of me," laughed Meghan.

Prince Harry eventually tied the knot with Meghan Markle in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, son Archie Harrison, in 2019.